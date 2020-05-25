33 Years Of Mr India: Anil Kapoor On Reconciling With Kishore Kumar, Laxmikant Pyarelal

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to reveal some BTS incidents from his iconic movie, Mr India. The movie is celebrating its 33rd year since the release and had Amrish Puri and Sridevi in important roles. On the occasion, Anil Kapoor shared how he managed to patch things up between Kishore Kumar and Laxmikant Pyarelal and the duo went on to create the beautiful melody of Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai.

Anil Kapoor on Instagram posted a video of the song from Mr India and revealed in the caption how he wanted only Kishore Kumar voicing the song Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai because he could not imagine any other singer voicing it. However, due to a fallout between the singer and Laxmikant Pyarelal, it was a difficult task. However, despite taking months, Anil Kapoor finally went to Kishore Kumar's residence and managed to salvage the beautiful partnership of the composers and the singer while the rest became history.

"Today is 34 years since the release of Mr India and its message is still as important", says Anil Kapoor

Further in the caption, Anil Kapoor went on to add how the song and its message is still relevant in today's world. He also shared that the song is "uplifting during these tough times", probably referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked everyone to be kind to each other and do the right thing while adding a part of the lyrics of the melody, "Zindagi Ki Yehi Reet Hai

Haar Ke Baad Hi Jeet Hai

Thode Aansu Hai, Thodi Hasi

Aaj Gham Hai To Kal Hai Khushi".

Meanwhile, Mr India has been grabbing headlines once again as a remake of it is in the talks. Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed in a tweet that he had signed a contract with Zee Studios to make a trilogy out of Mr India. In the tweet, he also added that it was a big responsibility for him to undertake this project given the popularity of the film. The new Mr India will reportedly be set in a modern world of superheroes.

However, the Kapoor family, as well as Shekhar Kapur, the director of the original Mr India, is against the remake. In a tweet, the latter said how no one had asked him or mentioned to him about Mr India 2. He also mentioned how one cannot use the original characters or story without the permission of the creator of the film. He had even hinted at taking legal actions against the new makers.

We sit with writers from day one, but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

