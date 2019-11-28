Anil Kapoor's Interesting Reaction To Mindy Kaling-Kamala Harris' Bonding Over Masala Dosa

Politicians might have always been associated with being ‘serious’, but this has been changing of late. Several personalities of political fields have been showing this light-hearted side, some opeing up on their personal interests in interviews and some even turning stand-up comedians. While that is the case in India, even in the United States of America, not much is different. This was evident when Senator from California and Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, bonded with another celebrity of Indian origin, Mindy Kaling. The duo enjoyed a fun-filled session cooking and relishing Masala Dosa. Even Anil Kapoor was proud about the popular Indian dish bringing people together all over the world.

Anil impressed

Anil Kapoor was super excited watching the video of Kamala Harris and Mindy Kaling’s dosa-making session and wrote, “Masala Dosa bringing people closer together world wide! @KamalaHarris @mindykaling.” In the video, Kamala Harris visits Mindy Kaling’s house in California, Los Angeles. In the video, both are seen having a fun-filled conversation as they make the Masala Dosa from scratch, right from getting the vegetables, spices and batter, before relishing it towards the end. Mindy’s father, too, is seen making an appearance towards the end. Both the politician and the actor-TV personality have their roots in Tamil Nadu, South India. Sharing the video on Twitter, Harris had written, “I had so much fun cooking masala dosa with@mindykaling, and even got to meet her dad.”

Mindy Kaling is known for shows like The Office. She had featured in the movie Late Night earlier this year. On the Television front, she was a part of shows like Four Weddings and a Funeral and The Morning Show earlier this year. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, is making headlines for her Presidential Campaign as she is being considered a frontrunner for a nomination from the Democratic party for 2020. She had recently expressed her support for The Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) community. She had tweeted, ""The Asian & Pacific Islander American community is close to my heart. We make up a rich tapestry of ethnicities, languages, and cultures. Today, I put out my APIA platform to ensure all have equal opportunity, access to justice, and human rights.”

