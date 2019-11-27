Anil Kapoor At Republic Summit: From Lowest Phase, Highs & Future, Here Are All Highlights

Anil Kapoor inspired the audiences with his energetic interaction at the Republic Summit in Delhi on Wednesday. The veteran stated that he had only 'started' despite spending four decades in the industry. He also opened up on the biggest successes, failures and upcoming ventures on the film front. The Dil Dhadakne Do star shared numerous interesting anecdotes.

One of the first points Anil Kapoor addressed was how people tipped him to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra amid the controversial turn of events. He said he was happy being a ‘Nayak’ only, though he joked that had he been living in Delhi, they would’ve wanted him to be the PM. He, however, expressed an interest to play the Prime Minister on the big screen.

Anil Kapoor also lauded daughter Sonam K Ahuja for highlighting a same-sex relationship in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. This was the first film of the father-son duo. He also expressed pride about India being a forward-thinking country regarding same-sex relationships.

The actor said he was petrified when his kids’ films release. He said he is happy about their success, but more happy when they fail. Giving the example of his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s films, he said both Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero were critically acclaimed, but failures at the box office. However, he was happy because he felt his son would learn more from the failures.

Anil Kapoor even said he had no qualms in playing older characters, and is ready to play Salman Khan’s father or Amitabh Bachchan’s grandfather, something along the lines of his roles in Eshwar and Lamhe. Only that the role should be something that excites and challenges him. That is the reason, he said he took up a role like Slumdog Millionaire, to work in an English-language film, at a time everyone was rejecting it.

Despite completing 40 years in the industry, he said that he was still 'starting out.' When asked about his secret for success, Anil Kapoor said there was a very simple one. The only thing one needs to do is get up and go to work.

He said that it was important to reinvent oneself. He cited the example of how the stars of his era wouldn’t endorse products, like the Hollywood veterans wouldn’t, and he too followed suit. However, he too took it up after the Khans started making money from it.

The actor also shared how he’d be aprehensive of meeting his friend Shabana Azmi at that time, as he’d be worried about what people would say. One liked to maintain exclusivity and be known only for their work then. He, however, changed over time. He added that he was similarly advised to not get married then. However, he went against the advice, because family and relationships mattered more to him.

The reason Anil Kapoor took up 24 was so that he could learn as a ‘student’ from the industry. However, he revealed that he prefers to play characters on the big screen, and that’s why till today, he’s turned down many other TV offers like Dus Ka Dum and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Anil Kapoor added that being invited by Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was an ‘honour’ for him and a proud moment. He also revealed that Arnab Goswami was among the few who supported him when he had done Slumdog Millionaire. When people had mocked Anil, the latter had promoted the movie and that was the case with 24 as well.

Anil Kapoor said despite not being very academically qualified, it was his experiences that had helped him. He said that Indians too had a phenomenal future as they had the inclination to excel. The Nayak star tipped India to become one of the most powerful countries in the world.

Opening on one of the biggest hits of his career, Mr India, Anil Kapoor recalled how they promoted the movie at a cricket match in Sharjah. He remembered asking the commentators to pan the camera on the Mr India poster near the boundary, while he too wore all merchandise related to the film then. Another instance was arriving for a cricket match with West Indian legend Vivian Richards on a helicopter. He revealed they were very ambitious is making the already successful film more successful after the opening week.

Similar was the case with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. He said they had made one of the most expensive films then, but its failure ‘emotionally scarred’ the family. He said its failure was the lowest phase that the family had gone through. However, he revealed that he kept supporting the films he believed in like Gandhi, My Father, which again did not do well. He goes with the same passion for a biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. While Harsh Varrdhan will play the lead character, he will play the role of his father. Anil revealed that the movie is among the ‘greatest’ success stories. Among his other films, playing an addict in Malang and as Shah Jahan in Takht, are some of his other exciting ventures in the coming year.

Anil Kapoor also revealed that over the years, he did several films, despite knowing it will flop, for several people. He would think how it would work wonders for the person’s family, or help himself in any way.

Anil also brought his trainer to the event. He revealed how he either walked, performed hot yoga or jogging, to achieve his fitness and mental peace.

The Lamhe star shared that he hated monotony in almost everything. That’s the reason, he loved to do different kinds of roles and different kinds of workouts too. Even with his relationship with wife Sunita Kapoor, he revealed that he tried to keep the spark alive, by trying to text her more often and doing other interesting activities.

