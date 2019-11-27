Republic Summit 2019 | Anil Kapoor Says, 'India Is Going Through Its Best Phase'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor attended the second day of the Republic Summit on Wednesday, November 27, where he spoke about the growth of India and the status of the youth in the country. Emphasizing how India is growing at an impressive rate, Kapoor said:

"India is going through its best phase. The future of India is phenomenal, the youth wants to work and be successful and they want to be the best in the world. India is also on the threshold of becoming one of the most powerful countries of the world."

Talking further about India, Mr India hitmaker said, "Our country was always forward-thinking, for years. Sometimes people forget and we need to remind them. I am very proud and blessed to be born in India. Everything that you are seeing now was always there. I am proud of Sonam for doing this film and I am proud of playing her father in the film. She chose to do a film like that at the peak of her career. We got a lot of love for the film. Any film that raises the bar or is out of the box, I would do it any day."

Anil Kapoor responded very quirkily when asked about the Maharashtra Chief Minister. He said, " I stay in Juhu, Mumbai and sometimes when I go to this garden, a playground opposite one of the schools in the last month, everybody wants me to be Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They say ‘Please tell Modi sir (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to make you the Chief Minister,’. And I always tell them I am better as a Nayak only. I am better as a Chief Minister only in films, not in politics. Thank God, I live in Mumbai otherwise, they’d tell me to become the Prime Minister.” When told about the ‘bigwigs’ already being present in the capital, the Tezaab star cleared the air, saying, “We are actors. I am an actor. Hopefully, I will play a Prime Minister in a film one day.”

