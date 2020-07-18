Did You Know Anil Kapoor's Wife Sunita Flew Solo On Honeymoon While He Was Busy Shooting?

The celebrity couple Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor have been each other's life companions for over 46 years now, including a decade-long courtship and over three decades of marriage, after they tied the knot on May 19, 1984. While Sunita was a banker's daughter and a model back in the days, beau Anil was an aspiring actor who worked hard to be able to afford a house and a cook for his then soon-to-be wife Sunita. However, did you know that Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan's mother flew solo on their honeymoon?

Also Read | Anil And Sunita Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja: Which Pair Is More Stylish?

Also Read | Anil Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Celebrate Their 36th Anniversary; See Adorable Pics

Sunita Kapoor is 'Queen' in real life

Most of the ardent Bollywood fans must have watched Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster comedy-drama Queen, which released in 2013. In the film, Kangana's character embarks on her honeymoon alone after her wedding with fiance gets called off. While the entire plot of the film isn't the case with Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita, but she is hands down the real-life 'Queen' as she too went solo on her honeymoon trip, just like Rani from the Vikas Bahl directorial.

Earlier this year, in an interview with an online portal, Anil spilled the beans about his newlywed wife's solo honeymoon trip. Anil revealed saying he had just bagged filmmaker Subhash Ghai's Meri Jung, which released in 1985 and went on to get hitched with Sunita soon after. Shedding some more light on how Sunita chose to go on their honeymoon without her husband, the actor revealed saying after finding his footing in the film industry, he called his ladylove and asked her to get married to him the next day itself or never. The couple actually ended up tying the knot the next day, and while Anil went for a three-day shoot, his beloved wife flew alone on their honeymoon, without him.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Recalls The Day He Proposed To His Wife Sunita Kapoor; Shares Adorable Pic

While Anil continues to strike a balance between his personal as well as professional life, he revealed that his wife keeps him motivated to work. With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, the actor continues to enjoy a massive fandom till date with multiple upcoming films in his kitty. He also admitted saying Sunita is the perfect wife, mother, and the reason he wakes up motivated every morning. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in the upcoming period drama titled Takht.

Also Read | When Anil Kapoor Shared Adorable Posts For His Wife Sunita Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.