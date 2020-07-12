Anil And Sunita Kapoor Or Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja: Which Pair Is More Stylish?

Bollywood couples have often surprised the fashion police with their exemplary statement ensembles. But when we talk about style icons like Anil Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor, the father-daughter duo has taken their fashion game to a whole new level. Speaking of which, we have compiled a few looks of the duo with their partners. Let us curate their looks here:

Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor

On Valentine’s Day, Anil Kapoor shared a romantic post for wife Sunita Kapoor writing that they are just two fools creating their life together. He added that every day is valentine’s day with her wife and she is the secret behind her success. In the picture, the duo can be seen dressed in all-black ensembles.

Anil has worn a black plain kurta which is paired with black trousers. On the other hand, Sunita is seen wearing an ankle-length Anarkali flowy dress. Featuring a golden border, her look is accessorised with a heavy statement neckpiece and round earrings. With a bindi on her forehead, she can be seen holding a potli bag.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor Walks Down The Memory Lane, Wishes 'Delhi 6' Director Rakeysh On His Birthday

Here, Anil has opted for a full-formal look with a blazer and waistcoat that is worn over a crisp white shirt. Formal trousers, shoes and a bow completes his look. Sunita is dressed in a black ankle-length Anarkali dress. Her dupatta features embroidered border and floral work done all over it. Her look is accessorised with a heavy neckpiece and matching earrings. The candid picture appears to be clicked at a lakeside view.

ALSO READ| Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked Her Outfits Without Earrings; See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor previously shared an appreciation post for her husband Anand Ahuja. In the picture shared, Sonam can be seen dressed in a white Anarkali suit which features intrinsic embroidery work done all over it. Sonam has accessorised her look with a heavy jewellery set. Anand can be seen wearing a black crisped blazer which is paired with white trousers. The snap is taken at a picturesque backdrop. Holding hands, the couple is all smiles in the picture.

ALSO READ| 'A Great Step': Anil Kapoor Lauds Maha Govt's Initiative To Boost COVID Testing In Mumbai

Here, the duo appears in a peppy avatar. While Sonam has worn a lengthy multi-coloured blazer which is paired with a pleated Skirt. Anand has worn a brown ensemble that is worn over a black shirt. Sonam has worn statement heels and Anand completed his look with black sneakers. Take a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor Flaunting His Muscles In These Pics Proves He's A Complete Fitness Inspiration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.