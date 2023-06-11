Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is An Angry Young Man In This Sandeep Vanga Reddy Film

The makers of Animal have unveiled the first look of the film. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The pre-teaser teases Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar, but the makers have not revealed much. The video opens with what appears to be Kapoor, grabbing an axe hanging on the wall. He is sporting veshti and long hair. In the next frame we see men in turban singing the Punjabi song while the actor can be seen fighting several people.

Seeing the pre-teaser it seems one-of-a-kind action-packed drama as Kapoor's appearance looks promising. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series. The movie will hit the theatres in the Independence week - August 11. "2 months until the beast is unleashed. #2MonthsToAnimal," read the caption.

Ranbir Kapoor's looks fierce in the poster

(Animal poster | Sandeep Reddy Vanga/Twitter)

On the occasion of New Year, the makers unveiled the look of Ranbir Kapoor. On January 1, they shared a poster that showed Ranbir Kapoor in a fierce look. In the poster, he is wearing a blood-soaked white shirt with a blood-coated axe between his arms. He can be seen lighting a cigarette while staring at someone.

Animal to clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2

(Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Animal will release on August 11 | Image: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Independence Day weekend is going to be a blockbuster week as not just two but three films (Animal, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar) will be clashing at the box office. Last week, Akshay Kumar announced that the second instalment of Oh My God will release on August 11, making it the third film. Apart from the Bollywood films, Rajinikanth's highly-anticipated Tamil film Jailer will also be released during the Independence weekend, August 10.

Coming back to Animal, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced the wrap of the film in April. The team was filming the last schedule in London when they organised a film wrap party. Several videos and pictures went viral on social media platforms in which Deol can be seen thanking Ranbir and the crew for the experience.