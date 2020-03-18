The Debate
Anita Hassanandani Oozes Oomph In These Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Bollywood News

Anita Hassanandani is a widely popular TV and film actor, noted for her flamboyant looks. Here's taking a look at her best monochrome pictures.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
anita hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is considered one of the most stylish Television actors and being a multi-lingual, she has appeared in several films including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Punjabi flicks. She is widely known for her role as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita who started off her journey as a model stepped into the world of films in 1999. 

With over 4 million followers on Instagram, Hassanandani is one of the most followed actors on social media portals. From her trendsetting outfits to her gorgeous makeup, her fans take cues from her for her style. Here are some of the actor's best monochrome pictures:

When Anita Hassanandani looked ethereal in monochrome pictures

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor can be seen sporting a saree and paired it with a lace blouse. She kept her look simple and wore a bindi with traditional jhumkas. Fans are totally digging over this monochrome picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

With an army of over 4 million followers, Hassanandani's Instagram has the perfect attention-grabbing monochrome picture. Her account is a go-to-inspiration for fans looking to rock a casual look with perfection. The cute monochrome picture defines it all.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

Fans are in love with this fluffy jacket look of Anita Hassanandani where she shines in yet another monochrome picture. It was the adorable ear covers that stole the limelight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

Fans who follow the actor on Instagram very well know her love for traditional attires like sarees and lehengas. The TV actor looks classy and elegant in this traditional attire. Check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

First Published:
COMMENT
