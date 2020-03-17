The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anita Hassanandani's Photos That Reveal She Is A Social Butterfly; Check It Out

Television News

Anita Hassanandani is one of the popular names in Indian television. Here are the many pictures that reveal how big of a social butterfly Anita truly is.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a popular face on Hindi television who has also made it big on social media. The popular Shagun Arora from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has won hearts with her performance and style. Her poses and edgy fashion choices have inspired many fans. Here are the times when Anita Hassanandani's photos showed us how big of a total social butterfly she truly is. 

READ:Anita Hassanandani's Sartorial Choices Are Perfect For Cocktail Parties | See Pics

Anita Hassanandani's photos that show she is a total social butterfly

READ:'Ninne Ishtapaddanu' To 'Nevvu Nenu': Best Telugu Movies Of Anita Hassanandani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

READ:Be It Traditional Or Western, Anita Hassanandani Can Gracefully Carry Any Shimmery Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

READ:Times 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani Shared Her Obsession With Selfies On Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

READ:Anita Hassanandani's Beautiful Candids From Her Insta Handle Will Make Your Day! See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is an absolute social butterfly. The actor is seen on multiple occasions chilling with friends and colleagues like Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and many more. She is seen relaxing and spending time with friends. She also makes quite a few funny videos with her friends often. Her taste in fashion is quite rich and she is also known to be a very social person, as she is seen spending quality time with her pals while donning some great outfits. 

READ:Anita Hassanandani's Outfits Are A Perfect Pick For A Party Wardrobe, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES