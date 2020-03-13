Anita Hassanandani Shows How To Rock A Red Carpet Look, See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is one of the best television actors in the industry right now. She is known for her character Shagun Arora on the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Anita Hassanandani also is a social media celebrity and her posts often get a lot of love from her fans. Her unique fashion sense has always been admired by her fans and many people also take inspiration from her way of dressing. Here are some of Anita Hassanandani’s pictures from red carpet events that will inspire your party outfits.

Anita Hassanandani’s Red carpet looks which will inspire you

In this Anita Hassanandani photo, we can see her standing at a red carpet event of a success party of a show. She is seen sporting a black one-piece dress. The dress is embroidered with roses making it a simple and elegant dress.

Anita Hassanandanis this Instagram post is seen at the red carpet of an awards show. She is seen adorning a magenta strapless sheath gown. Anita is seen posing for the camera in the picture.

In this post, Anita Hassanandani is seen at the red carpet event of an award show. She is wearing a unique slit dress with net-like sleeves contrasting with her dress to give a unique appearance. Fans were seen pouring love in the comment section of the picture.

Anita Hassanandani was seen attending food awards when this picture was clicked. She is seen adorning a red vest suit and matching trousers in the picture. She opted for transparent heels to complete her look.

