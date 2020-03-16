Rashami Desai Embarks On A New Journey, Shares Her First Look As Shalaka from 'Naagin 4'

After entertaining the audience for nearly five months since its inception on television, Bigg Boss 13 ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms on February 15. While the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 like Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz gill are still creating headlines with their future work commitments and stint on Colors TV’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Rashami Desai made it to the news after it was announced that the actor has been roped in for Naagin 4. Recently, the actor shared several pictures, flaunting her Naagin avatar.

Also Read | Times 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani Shared Her Obsession With Selfies On Instagram

Rashami Desai shares her first look from Naagin 4

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media, as the actor often treats her fans with pictures and work announcements. After taking a short break post-Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai has dived back into work. Rashami will be seen playing a pivotal character in Naagin 4 and recently shared the first look on Instagram.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai Kick Starts Her Journey With A 'grand Entry' In The Show

As seen in the pictures shared, the actor can be seen flaunting her bridal look and is seen sporting a dazzling lehenga. With the picture shared, Rashami wrote, "Mrs Parikh all decked up! 😍 Comment below and let me know how did you find my new look in my new show! 🐍😁" (sic). Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Also Read | 'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai Kick Starts Her Journey With A 'grand Entry' In The Show

After Jasmin Bhasin’s untimely exit from Naagin 4, Sayanatani Ghosh has now quit the popular show, after her character Manyaata was killed in an episode. Recently, Shayantani Gosh mentioned in an interview that the team desires to introduce a new plot and has decided to kill her character, as it would serve as a bigger high point.

Also Read | Asim Riaz's Music Video To Rashami Desai's Casting Couch Comment: TV Highlights This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.