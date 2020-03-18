The Debate
Anita Hassanandani Shares A Great Rapport With People From The TV Industry; See Pics

Bollywood News

Having spent almost two decades in the television industry, Anita Hassanandani has made some special bonds and here's a list of it. Read to know more about it-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. Her first role was in the serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). In 2003, she played Anjali Nanda in Kkavyanjali. Since 2013, she became a household name for portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also portrayed naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3.Having spent almost two decades in the television industry, Anita Hassanandani has made some very special bonds with the people in the industry. Check it out below-

Anita Hassanandani’s friends from the Hindi television industry

Anita Hassanandani’s friends include Nia Sharma, Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Surbhi Jyoti, and more. The actor has been spotted with these actors at various events. Take a look at their adorable pictures together.

Caption- "An evening filled with love laughter and music 🎶💫❤️
Happiest birthday aunty @shobha9168
Thank you for an amazing evening 🤍"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Caption- "Happy Birthday cutie!
May all ur dreams come true 💫
Wish you all the happiness success and Love 💕
@krystledsouza"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Caption- "Jab I met my fav...... #Pizza 🍕
With @surbhijyoti"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Caption- "Kiss for miss Hiss! 🐍
#Naagin4"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Caption-"Our first kiddie party... on Ravies first with First class mommy @ektaravikapoor who’s first #padmashri is on the way.
Happy Birthday Ravioli. Am coming to get pics with you which I missed yesterday.
In the picture we have baby #Dhruv who was clinging to me and pulling my hair 🤣😂🤣😂
I know babies love me a lot 🤣😂"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Caption- "💞"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Caption- "There are friends,
There is family,
And then there are friends that become family.
Love you!
Happiest birthday 🎂
Wish u a year full of happiness fun laughter love 💫❤️

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 

 

First Published:
