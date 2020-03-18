Anita Hassanandani Shares A Great Rapport With People From The TV Industry; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. Her first role was in the serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). In 2003, she played Anjali Nanda in Kkavyanjali. Since 2013, she became a household name for portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also portrayed naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3.Having spent almost two decades in the television industry, Anita Hassanandani has made some very special bonds with the people in the industry. Check it out below-

Anita Hassanandani’s friends from the Hindi television industry

Anita Hassanandani’s friends include Nia Sharma, Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Surbhi Jyoti, and more. The actor has been spotted with these actors at various events. Take a look at their adorable pictures together.

Caption- "An evening filled with love laughter and music 🎶💫❤️

Happiest birthday aunty @shobha9168

Thank you for an amazing evening 🤍"

Caption- "Happy Birthday cutie!

May all ur dreams come true 💫

Wish you all the happiness success and Love 💕

@krystledsouza"

Caption- "Jab I met my fav...... #Pizza 🍕

With @surbhijyoti"

Caption- "Kiss for miss Hiss! 🐍

#Naagin4"

Caption-"Our first kiddie party... on Ravies first with First class mommy @ektaravikapoor who’s first #padmashri is on the way.

Happy Birthday Ravioli. Am coming to get pics with you which I missed yesterday.

In the picture we have baby #Dhruv who was clinging to me and pulling my hair 🤣😂🤣😂

I know babies love me a lot 🤣😂"

Caption- "💞"

Caption- "There are friends,

There is family,

And then there are friends that become family.

Love you!

Happiest birthday 🎂

Wish u a year full of happiness fun laughter love 💫❤️

