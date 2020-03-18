'Naagin' Actor Anita Hassanandani's Vast And Trendy Shoe Collection You Must Check Out

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. Extremely active on social media, Hassanandani's fashion choices have evolved drastically over the years. She is a true fashion diva and her love for shoes is eviudent from the gorgeous photos that she shares on her Instagram. Read on to know more:

Anita Hassanandani's shoe collection you must check out

Anita Hassandani loves the colour black as in many of her posts on Instagram, we see her donning the colour. Anita's choice of clothing and shoes is quite exclusive. In the above picture, the actress is seen sporting a sheer black dress with black pointed-toe heels.

Anita goes for another LBD as she smartly poses for the camera. The actress is seen sporting some quirky black statement heels. The exaggerated sleeves and bold makeup add to the glam quotient.

Anita Hassandani's photos are chic and modern. The actress here has opted for a simple ruffled dress. She has opted for a pair of nude strappy heels.

Anita knows how to dress well and impress. Here she opts for an embellished dress. She pairs it all well with a pair of clear PVC heels.

As much as she loves style, she also prefers comfort and loves casual. Anita is seen in a simple tee and shorts. She pairs the look with yellow statement trainers.

