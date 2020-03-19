The Debate
Take Tips From Anita Hassanandani On How To Accessorise Casual Attire

Bollywood News

Anita Hassanandani's accessories for casual outfits are too good to be missed. The 'Naagin 4' star often posts ravishing accessories on her Instagram. See pics

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is popularly known for her appearance as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin. The daily soap star is also a fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up-to-date with her wardrobe. Apart from her acting skills, Anita Hassanandani is also known for her sartorial choices and sharp fashion looks. Having said so, check out Anita's accessories that will match your casual outfits.   

The A R locket 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita Hassanandani's A R locket is one of her favourite accessories. The neckpiece is a perfect pick for any casual outfit. In the first post, the actress opted for a simple ruffled dress. Followed by her second post in an embellished dress paired with PVC heels. 

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Oozes Oomph In These Stunning Monochrome Pictures

Larger than life loops 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

In the picture, Anita Hassanandani is wearing a little black dress. The dress is paired with a large silver pair of loops. For glam, keeping it simple with no makeup look, Anita sported black leather boots with the casual look. 

Also Read | 'Naagin' Actor Anita Hassanandani's Vast And Trendy Shoe Collection You Must Check Out

Chic Headbands 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Headbands are one of the most common accessories preferred by Anita Hassanandani. She seems to have a wide range of variant types of headbands like bandana scarf headband, pleated twist headband and more. Take a look at Anita's photos. 

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's Sartorial Choices Are Perfect For Cocktail Parties | See Pics

Quirky Shades 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Here, Anita Hassanandani looked stunning in the red cat-eye glasses. The black netted dress was paired with a maroon body con. For glam, Anita kept it simple with fewer accessories and nude makeup. In the second post, she donned thick frame shades with a blue swimsuit. 

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Inspired Outfits That Would Be Perfect For A Date Night

 

 

