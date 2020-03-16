Anita Hassanandani's Sartorial Choices Are Perfect For Cocktail Parties | See Pics

Anita Hassanandani on Instagram is quite famous amongst her followers, gaining a massive fan following of 4.9 million. Starting from her Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli days, Anita has gained a massive fan craze that still continues in 2020. Anita Hassanandani often posts behind the scenes photos from her current show Naagin 4 and many pics with her hubby Rohit Reddy as well.

The posts that have her donning a saree are something that her Instagram fandom loves immensely. She even uses her exquisite collection of sarees to wear at her cocktail parties. Check out the collection of sarees, dresses, and gowns that Anita has gracefully sported on her Instagram profile. And ideas that you could use for your next cocktail party outing.

Anita Hassanandani's photos on Instagram: Cocktail outfits

Multicolour cocktail avatar

Anita Hassanandani's multicolour saree is a perfect wear for a cocktail party. It has the perfect bling that a cocktail dress needs. For the ones who love sarees and can't get enough of these, this is a perfect style of saree to chose for a cocktail party.

Black gowns can never go wrong at a cocktail party

Anita has paired a classic low cut black gown with her hair swept at the back. The classy gown is a classy cocktail dress for those who don't prefer blingy outfits. She paired an amazing turquoise embroidered neck choker which amps up her look.

The short silver dress would give you all the bling you need in a party

Anita Hassanandani has donned a shimmery short silver dress and covered it up with a black overcoat with a patterned collar. This ensemble is perfect for those who love to keep their appearance modest and not show too much skin at a cocktail party.

Anita's short black shimmer dress

This shimmery black outfit is simply the best for those who want to go all-in with their cocktail outfit. This shimmery outfit is simply the perfect wear for when all your girlfriends plan an all-girls cocktail party. The dress will also provide the perfect vibe to your cocktail photos.

