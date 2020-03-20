Anita Hassanandani's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Clubbing Night

Anita Hassanandani has emerged as one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry who is best known for her performance in Star Plus' highly-watched show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Hassanandani is currently playing the lead role alongside Nia Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Apart from her acting abilities, the Naagin 4 actor is also known as one of the fashionistas of the small screen because of her extravagant sartorial choices. Therefore, here is a round-up of some looks from Anita Hassanandani's Instagram which can be perfect for a clubbing night.

Times when Anita Hassandani’s outfits were a perfect inspiration to be a glam doll

Anita's black netted dress can be a perfect choice for all the party animals who enjoy clubbing. Hassandani wore the black netted dress over maroon and a black skirt. She paired her look with a black mini-handbag by Yves Saint Laurent and red retro sunglasses. The actor kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and straightened hair.

This black outfit of Anita Hassanandani can be an absolute catch for everyone who loves donning black when they go on a clubbing night Hassanandani sported a side-slited black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline along with flats. She paired it with a statement brilliant-blue neckpiece that added an oomph factor to her outfit. She seems to be a fan of minimal makeup as she kept her look basic with a nude undertone.

An all-black ensemble is a statement piece in itself and this outfit of Hassandani is proof. She donned a full-sleeves sheer top over a black bralette and paired it with a black denim mini-skirt ripped at the hem. She accessorised her look with the same YSL mini-handbag and black stilettos. In terms of her makeup, the actor opted for smoky eyes and nude lips that complemented her look.

Here is a bonus of Anita Hassanandani's photos to take cues for clubbing night outfits:

