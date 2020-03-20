The Debate
The Debate
Anita Hassanandani's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For A Clubbing Night

Bollywood News

Anita Hassanandani's exquisite outfits to take cues from which can be perfect for a clubbing night. Read to know more about all the looks and outfits in detail

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani has emerged as one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry who is best known for her performance in Star Plus' highly-watched show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Hassanandani is currently playing the lead role alongside Nia Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Apart from her acting abilities, the Naagin 4 actor is also known as one of the fashionistas of the small screen because of her extravagant sartorial choices. Therefore, here is a round-up of some looks from Anita Hassanandani's Instagram which can be perfect for a clubbing night.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Times when Anita Hassandani’s outfits were a perfect inspiration to be a glam doll

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Anita's black netted dress can be a perfect choice for all the party animals who enjoy clubbing. Hassandani wore the black netted dress over maroon and a black skirt. She paired her look with a black mini-handbag by Yves Saint Laurent and red retro sunglasses. The actor kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and straightened hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

This black outfit of Anita Hassanandani can be an absolute catch for everyone who loves donning black when they go on a clubbing night Hassanandani sported a side-slited black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline along with flats. She paired it with a statement brilliant-blue neckpiece that added an oomph factor to her outfit. She seems to be a fan of minimal makeup as she kept her look basic with a nude undertone.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani's Outfits Are A Perfect Pick For A Party Wardrobe, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

An all-black ensemble is a statement piece in itself and this outfit of Hassandani is proof. She donned a full-sleeves sheer top over a black bralette and paired it with a black denim mini-skirt ripped at the hem. She accessorised her look with the same YSL mini-handbag and black stilettos. In terms of her makeup, the actor opted for smoky eyes and nude lips that complemented her look.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Outfits Are Perfect To Take Cues From When Going Clubbing

Here is a bonus of Anita Hassanandani's photos to take cues for clubbing night outfits:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Looks Relaxed In Her Vacation Pictures By The Pool

 

 

First Published:
