Anita Hassanandani's Outfits Are A Perfect Pick For A Party Wardrobe, See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is a popular television star, best known for her appearance as Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vishakha Khanna in Naagin. The 38-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up-to-date with her wardrobe. Apart from her acting skills, Anita Hassanandani is also known for her sartorial choices and edgy fashion attires. Check out the best of Anita's outfits that are a perfect pick for your party wardrobe.

Black ensembles

Here, Anita Hassanandani looked stunning in a black netted dress. The sleeveless dress was paired with a maroon body con. For glam, Anita kept it simple with fewer accessories and nude makeup.

In her vacation post, Anita Hassanandani donned a black jumpsuit with a blue quirky necklace. The jumpsuit had a thigh cut design and a low neckline. For glam, the Naagin actor kept it simple with some shiny highlighter.

In this post, Anita Hassanandani stunned in a strap design netted blouse and black mini-skirt. The black blouse was paired with a stylish bralette. Also, take a look at Anita's sleek heels.

Co-ord

This look of Anita Hassanandani was styled by Shreya Juneja. Here, the actor donned olive green co-ords with a similar coloured cape jacket. She opted for minimal accessories and light makeup for glam.

