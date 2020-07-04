Ankita Konwar Celebrates Mom-in-law's 81st Birthday; Reveals She Went Scuba Diving In 2019

Lovebirds Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are hands down one of the fittest celebrity couples. However, Milind's mother who is 81, Usha Soman's fitness is unbeatable. Last night, Ankita alongside her beloved hubby celebrated her mother-in-law's 81st birthday.

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Shares Selfie With Milind Soman, Says “there Goes My Heart”

Ankita celebrates mother-in-law's 81st birthday

Ankita Konwar's recent birthday post for her mother-in-law on Instagram proves where the couple gets their fitness motivation from. On the occasion of Usha Soman's 81st birthday, her doting daughter-in-law took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from their birthday celebration yesterday and penned a heartfelt note for her. In her caption, the model revealed that Usha went scuba diving last year in Bali and was supposed to try bungee jumping in Zambia this year. The caption of her post read:

"81, fit and fabulous! Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia. Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home. Grateful for every moment. Happy 81st Usha Soman "

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Takes 'ultra Husband' Milind Soman's Push-ups To Next Level, Shares Pics

Check out the IG post below:

Not so long ago, the duo also celebrated Mother's Day on their rooftop with homemade cashew cookies, sandwiches and banana walnut bread. Giving fans a sneak peek into their Mother's Day celebration, Ankita called it a 'little terrace picnic' and wrote, "We celebrated Mother’s Day on our rooftop like this. Everything homemade! Tea and cashew cookies by me, sandwiches (including the mayonnaise used in it) by @milindrunning and banana walnut bread by @somanusha A little terrace picnic".

Have a look:

Also Read | Ankita Konwar's 'confession' Post Can Drive Midweek Blues With A Positive Message

The daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo also works out together and 81-year-old gives a head-to-head competition to Ankita. In April, she took to her Instagram handle and gave fans an insight into her workout diaries with Milind's mother. Sharing the video, she wrote,

"In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley

If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are.

May you inspire many more"

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Runs 5K At Home In Quarantine, Says Nothing Can Be Compared To The Outdoors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.