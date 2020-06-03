Ankita Konwar's 'confession' Post Can Drive Midweek Blues With A Positive Message

Recently, Milind Soman's wife and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar shared a 'confession' post on her social media handle. In the caption of the post, Ankita Konwar talked about her recent workout achievement. While admitting that she is a control freak, Ankita Konwar said that there will always be thousands of things one can't control.

READ | Ankita Konwar Runs 5K At Home In Quarantine, Says Nothing Can Be Compared To The Outdoors

Interestingly, on Wednesday, June 3, Ankita Konwar shared a selfie featuring her in gym outfits. Instagramming her selfie, Ankita Konwar wrote a caption that read, "Confession of a control freak". Adding further to her caption, Ankita wrote, "A 10k run in the calm before the storm I guess. / While so many moronic things are going on with the world and knowing you can’t possibly control anything at all, being able to run at my own pace and time, gives me some sense of assurance." Concluding her confession, Ankita wrote, "There will always be thousands of things you can’t control but your attitude towards the world will always be in your control". Ankita Konwar posed for the selfie with a wide smile on her face while resting her hand on the waist. Many in the comments section praised Ankita for her motivating words in the current difficult times.

Take a look at Ankita Konwar's selfie

READ | Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar's Sun-kissed Pic Spreads Postivity On Eid; Pic Inside

The husband-wife duo, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have often shared some inspiring and motivational words while giving an insight into their fitness and workout sessions. A few days back, Ankita shared a post and in the caption revealed that she managed to do a 5k run at her home. She further added that she thinks it is not a good idea to run inside the house as she clarified that she did not run all that distance on a treadmill.

READ | Milind Soman Asks, 'Beard Or No Beard', Wife Ankita Konwar Has An Interesting Solution

Ankita Konwar further said that considering the twists and turns and loops that one must take in order to run a 5k, that made it a bad idea to run inside the house. She further added that she knows a lot of people are running inside and on their terraces. Talking about her experience she said that she was too tried to run as slow like 7:15 pace and was very careful with the turns.

READ | Milind Soman's Throwback Picture Receives An Adorable Comment From Ankita Konwar; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.