Ankita Konwar Runs 5K At Home In Quarantine, Says Nothing Can Be Compared To The Outdoors

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are a couple who have inspired many to run and stay fit. Recently, Ankita shared on her social media handles that she has run 5k inside her home in order to stay fit. She further said that though she has been making efforts to continue with her running regime, she feels that nothing can be compared to outdoor running.

Read Also | Ankita Konwar Urges Followers To 'stay Fit' While They Ask Her To 'stay Safe'

Ankita Konwar shares how why nothing compares to outdoor running

Since the lockdown, everybody’s life has come to a standstill. Similar to that, even Ankita Konwar has been struggling to keep up with her fitness and work out regime. She recently shared a post where she wrote a long caption expressing how she misses going out for a run.

Read Also | Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Croons Adele's Song 'Someone Like You'; Watch

In the post, she shared a post-run selfie in which she could be seen smiling for the camera. In the caption, she wrote that she ran a total of 5k inside the house and she personally thinks that it isn’t a good idea to run inside the house. She clarified that she did not run all that distance on a treadmill.

Read Also | Milind Soman Asks, 'Beard Or No Beard', Wife Ankita Konwar Has An Interesting Solution

Ankita further said that considering the twists and turns and loops that one must take in order to run a 5k, it makes it a bad idea to run inside the house. She further said that she knows a lot of people who run inside and on their terraces and she understands them. She too tried to run as slow like 7:15 pace and was very careful with the turns.

However, she claimed that nothing can be compared to running outdoors, be it for short or for the long run. She further said that she reminisces the good memories of all the long/short runs and feels grateful for all the experiences she has had with them. She concluded the post by saying that she hopes she gets to step out soon as a runner again. She also said in the end that only a runner understands the temptation of a good run.

Read Also | Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar's Sun-kissed Pic Spreads Postivity On Eid; Pic Inside

Read Also | Ankita Konwar Dons The Chef's Hat, Makes Tasty & Simple Food During Coronavirus Quarantine

Image Credits: Anikta Konwar official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.