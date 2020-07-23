Is Ankita Lokhande Engaged To Vicky Jain? Old Photos Of The Couple Go Viral

According to rumours which started doing rounds, TV actor Ankita Lokhande was engaged to beau Vicky Jain. To add more sparks to the rumours, recent pictures have started surfacing on social media from the actors' 'seemingly' engagement ceremony. Reportedly, several media reports suggest that the pictures are from the actor's engagement ceremony to Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande's old pictures spark engagement rumours

Talking about the pictures, the Pavitra Rishta actor can be seen donning a traditional peach coloured saree. The actor further makes way for a pretty sight as she can be seen pairing up the saree with statement jewellery, henna on her hand and her hair tied to a neat bun with a gajra. One of the pictures also has her striking a lovely pose with her mother who can be seen sporting a dark blue saree.

They are flanked by Vicky in the picture who is all smiles while donning a white attire. The Manikarnika actor can be seen posing with one of her relatives in another picture. According to media reports, the pictures are from an old video which the actor had shared in the month of May to wish her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. But reportedly now, many media reports suggest that the pictures are a part of their engagement ceremony. The rumours of the couple's engagement further fuelled after she was seen sporting seemingly an engagement ring at one of her photoshoots. Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures.

Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, after paying tribute to her former beau and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the completion of one month of his death by lighting a lamp, Ankita Lokhande paid her respects to the late actor once again. As netizens joined the movement started by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, to seek justice for the Chhichhore actor, Ankita also lent her support. She sent 'hope, prayers and strength' to her Pavitra Rishta co-star, and added ‘keep smiling wherever you are.’ Ankita also shared her thoughts by posting a photo of a candlelit in front of her prayer space, filed with deities of various faiths. Take a look at her post.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Fan Club

