Ankita Lokhande Pitches 'Pavitra Rishta' Sequel To Ekta Kapoor As Tribute To SSR: Reports

A month after the unfortunate demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his alleged ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has reportedly approached Balaji Telefilms head, Ekta Kapoor, to make a sequel for TV show Pavitra Rishta. The late actor and Ankita Lokhande had been the lead pair in the popular show which aired from 2009 to 2014. As per reports, Pavitra Rishta was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor.

Ekta Kapoor will reportedly take the idea forward by chalking out a script along with her team of writers. She has made sequels for many of her TV shows like Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin and is definitely interested in the idea of the second season of Pavitra Rishta, a special show for her too.

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide shook the entire film industry. In the aftermath of his demise, social media is flooded with throwback pictures and videos of the actor. A recent video going viral is of Ankita Lokhande, (Sushant's ex-girlfriend) from 2012 when she attended Shekhar Suman's show, 'Movers and Shakers'.

When Suman asked Lokhande when are the two planning to tie the knot, Ankita said, "Next year, that's a promise. Hamara pavitra rishta bahut strong hai." [sic]

Further, Ankita also talks about their journey on a popular dance reality show where both of them were contestants. Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016.

The 35-year-old actor uploaded a picture of a lamp on Instagram and captioned it, "Child of God." This is the first time Lokhande has shared a post dedicated to Rajput since his demise. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked.

