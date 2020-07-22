Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As #Candle4SSR Trends On Twitter

After paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on the completion of one month of his death by lighting a lamp, Ankita Lokhande paid her respects to the late actor once again. As netizens joined the movement started by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, to seek justice for him, the Manikarnika star also lent her support. She sent hope, prayers and strength to her Pavitra Rishta co-star, and added ‘keep smiling wherever you are.’

Ankita shared her thoughts by posting a photo of a candle lit in front of her prayer space, filed with deities of various faiths.

Here’s the post

This post was only the second that Ankita posted since Sushant’s death, after she had lit a lamp for him on July 14, when the death had completed a month. At that time, she had called him a ‘child of God.’

Ankita and Sushant had worked together on the TV show Pavitra Rishta, and were in a relationship for over five years before they parted ways in 2016.

Sushant’s ‘girlfriend’ Rhea Chakraborty had also posted her first message on Instagram on the completion of one month of his death.

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, who has been appointed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr Subramanian Swamy to look into the scope of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death, termed it as the ‘1st ever Digital Protest in World for Justice to SSR!’ Not just netizens, even Dr Swamy stated that he will be lighting a candle at 8 PM on Wednesday to ‘promise to bring to book those behind his untimely and unnatural death.’

