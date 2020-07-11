Not Ankita Lokhande But THIS Is The Real Name Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-girlfriend

TV star-turned-film actor Ankita Lokhande's came under the spotlight most recently after her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June. Apart from their throwback pictures and videos, details of their dating life too are making headlines. Recently, several media reports revealed that not Ankita but Tanuja is her real name. Online media reports also stated the reason why she changed her name. Read on to know why Ankita changed her name from Tanuja.

Ankita Lokhande's real name

Reportedly, Ankita was the nickname of the actor. And, when she made her debut on television, she decided to stick to her nickname. The reports also stated that she was initially supposed to make her TV debut with a serial titled, Bali Umar Ko Salam. Reportedly, the show was scrapped and she got her big break with Pavitra Rishta in 2009. Ankita hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met and fell in love on the sets of their debut show, Pavitra Rishta. Ankita and Sushant were also seen together in the popular dance show, Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The duo parted their ways in 2016 after being in a love affair for six years. After their break-up, many rumours and speculations started making rounds on the internet. Later, in a tweet, SSR wrote, "Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser. People do Grow apart & its unfortunate. Period!!"

Ankita Lokhande's projects

After portraying Archana for five years in Zee TV's show, the 35-year-old actor quit it. Ankita surprised many of her fans when she was seen sharing the screen space with Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which released in 2019. Though the film faced criticisms, Ankita's performance managed to grab the eyeballs of the audience.

Recently, she was seen in an action-drama film, Baaghi 3, which also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Ankita was cast opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

