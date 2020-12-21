Ankita Lokhande Calls Sushant's Sister Shweta Her 'strength' As She Responds To B'day Wish

Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday took to her social media handle to wish actor Ankita Lokhande on her 36th birthday. Sushant's sister shared a throwback picture and penned a heartfelt note for the 'lady she adores'.

"Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy," Shweta wrote. Responding to this, Ankita said, "You have always stood by my side di ! So as me .. you are a strength.. a navigator who definitely directs me home .. love u eternally." [sic]

Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. ❤️@anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita pic.twitter.com/wZENK5bg5s — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 20, 2020

Ankita Lokhande's birthday was all about glitter, gold and cheer as she partied with boyfriend Vicky Jain and other friends on Saturday. To celebrate her 36th birthday, Ankita Lokhande decided to come live on Instagram for her fans and cut her birthday cake followed by a dance party, with friends including actor Rashami Desai.

From sharing a kiss to dancing, Ankita and beau Vicky stole all the spotlight at the party. Late actor and former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented on Ankita's midnight party post, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Happiness is letting go

of what you assume

your life is supposed to be

like right now,

and sincerely appreciating it

for everything that it is.

So, RELAX.

You are enough.

You have enough.

You do enough.

Breath deep.. let go,

And just live right now in this moment. pic.twitter.com/GykU9cdjrr — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) December 20, 2020

