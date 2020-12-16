Sushant Singh Rajput 'justice' initiatives continue across nation, Shweta, Shekhar react

Six months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was marked with emotions by his fans, friends and family on December 14. The late actor’s legacy was celebrated by various initiatives to remember him and his acts of charity. They reiterated their mission to keep fighting for his ‘justice.’

Sushant Singh Rajput fans continue initiative for ‘justice’

Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the stars to raise his voice pointing out loopholes in the case, compared the movement to the Olympic flame, urging fans to keep the ‘demanding-for-justice’ flame burning for SSR. He also penned a verse of his presence continuing to remain fresh even after his death.

Like the Olympic flame we shall keep the flame 'demanding- for -justice' burning for SSR.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 15, 2020

‘SSRians’ also planned various initiatives across the nation and cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru remembered him by visiting the underprivileged, gifting them essential items. Many of them held banners, raising their voice for ‘justice’, seeking to know the truth of his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister acknowledged one of the initiatives and conveyed her gratitude.

Thank You Bangalore 🙏❤️🙏 https://t.co/7THdR9Gdsj — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 15, 2020

One group even visited his residence in Patna and gifted a calendar of 2021 with his pictures.

Some friends went to Sushant's house with SSR 2021 calendar.



Met laxmi di, caretaker of his house.



Wish I could be there, but work commitments.



Thank you Abhishek. @chaai_premi 🙂 pic.twitter.com/t9kcd3AGQY — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) December 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Meanwhile, the recent update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation by CBI, was the filing of a PIL in Supreme Court, seeking a status report of the case. Alleging that the agency was not 'acting responsible' in the case, the petition sought the completion of the investigation in two months, and submission of the probe details.

“The CBI is not acting responsible in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case,” the petition read.

It added, “Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe,” the plea said.

