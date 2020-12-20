Ankita Lokhande Thanks Her Fans For Birthday Wishes Through A Special Video; Watch

After celebrating her 36th birthday, actor Ankita Lokhande on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans and well-wishers for all the wishes. Shining in an all gold-shimmer outfit, Ankita shared a series of solo pictures from her intimate birthday party.

The Manikarnika actor also posted a video, a collage of all the happy moments and a dance party that followed after cake cutting with friends and boyfriend Vicky Jain in presence. "Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now, and sincerely appreciating it for everything that it is. So, RELAX. You are enough. You have enough. You do enough. Breathe deep.. let go, And just live right now in this moment," she captioned the video.

In terms of her recent work, she was seen in 'Baaghi 3' (2020). The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It cast Tiger Shroff as Ranveer "Ronnie" Chaturvedi, Riteish Deshmukh as Inspector Vikram Charan Chaturvedi, Shraddha Kapoor as Siya Nandan & Ankita Lokhande as Ruchi Nandan.

