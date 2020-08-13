Ankita Lokhande joins #CBIforSSR, says 'Nation wants to know what happened to Sushant'

Led by Republic TV, the #CBIForSSR movement, seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, is gathering big momentum around the country and even abroad. After netizens took the campaign to the top of the trends on Wednesday, even the celebrities are joining in big numbers. The latest to join the initiative is Ankita Lokhande, the late actor’s former co-star and ex-girlfriend.

Ankita Lokhande joins #CBIForSSR

Taking to social media, Ankita posted a video where she is seen holding a placard that read ‘Justice for Sushant' and '#CBIforSSR’. The Manikarnika star is heard saying, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR’.”

Incidentally, Ankita had broken her silence on Sushant’s death on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know where she made numerous relevant revelations about the Chhichhore star, asserting that he was a jovial person and could not commit suicide.

Earlier in the day, Ankita’s Manikarnika co-star and director Kangana Ranaut, who has been one of the most prominent names seeking justice for Sushant, too lent her support to the movement. Sushant's sister Shweta too sent out a strong message.

Shekhar Suman and Ashoke Pandit were among the other celebrities of the film industry who also lent their support to the movement.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case, after the Centre accepted the recommendation of the Bihar government.

Meanwhile, the Sushant Singh Rajput case is being heard in the Supreme Court, where Rhea Chakraborty has sought the transfer of the FIR registered by Patna Police to Mumbai. All the parties concerned, including Rhea, Sushant’s family and Bihar government submitted their replies to the apex court on Thursday.

