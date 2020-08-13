Milind Soman Shares Selfie Donning Head Sock, But Wife Ankita Konwar 'hates It'; See Post

Milind Soman is one of the most celebrated style icons of the Bollywood film industry. Be it on a fashion runway or red carpet, he knows how to bring out his A-game. In his latest Instagram post, the supermodel strikes a pose donning a head sock. Along with it. he also revealed that his wife Ankita Konwar doesn’t like this picture of his.

Milind Soman’s ‘head sock’ selfie

In the picture shared by Milind, he can be seen surrounded by greenery as he smiles posing for the camera. Calling it his ‘Selfie in a head sock’, the model revealed that his wife Ankita Konwar ‘hates’ this picture. According to Ankita, Milind Soman looks like a ‘Babaji’ when he sports a head sock. However, Milind also further explains that ‘be comfortable’ is his motto and wearing a head sock keeps his hair out of his face whether he is reading a book or running a marathon.

Selfie in a head sock ! Even though @ankita_earthy hates it and says it makes me look like a babaji (whatever that is! ) it keeps my #lockdown hair out of my face in the hills. 'be comfortable' is my motto whether I am reading a book or running a marathon!

While some fans of the model disagreed with Ankita Konwar, others were seen making fun of Milind’s look after the picture surfaced online. A fan said that he ‘shines through his head sock’ another said that he is looking ‘nice’. Just like Ankita a few others were seen making fun of him expressing that he is ‘looking funny’. Take a look at how fans are reacting on Milind’s picture here:

Recently, Ankita Konwar also took to Instagram, to post an adorable video of the duo. Both Milind and Soman can be seen walking hand-in-hand, in a garden filled with lamp lights. The throwback video made several fans go awe. While some asked ‘where was the video filmed’, others went on to say their chemistry in the video is just ‘heart-melting’. Ankita shared the video expressing that Milind is her ‘one and only’. Check out the post here:

Ankita Konwar Instagram

