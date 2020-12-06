Ankita Lokhande Flaunts Trophy As She Receives DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award

Ankita Lokhande on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to flaunt a new trophy — Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films. Awarded for the 'Best Actress' of the year, Ankita wrote she was grateful to receive this honour.

The actor was dressed in an off-shoulder black gown and posed with the trophy. The Manikarnika star on Saturday paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at an award show. Ahead of her dance performance, Ankita told the media at red carpet, "Convey my love, and please keep loving. This time there is something special. Watch it as it for the fans of Sushant.”

"I know people love Sushant a lot and today is only a small effort from my end," she said ahead of her performance.

Ankita also met Usha Nadkarni, who had played the role of Sushant’s mother in their hit show Pavitra Rishta. The serial is once again being telecast, and Ankita had earlier shared her excitement about the rerun.

Ankita had paid tributes to Sushant in various other ways since his death. She had first broken her silence by lighting a lamp in his memory, and then she participated in numerous movements like ‘CBI for SSR’, ‘Justice for SSR’ and more.

Tribute for SSR

Meanwhile, another gesture to honour Sushant recently was a special puja conducted at his hometown Patna. The SSRians prayed to the ‘God of Justice’ Shani Dev at a temple. The fans even kept Sushant's photo alongside the deity when the prayers were being chanted.

The fans made the prasad and distributed it to over 3000 people and also fed the underprivileged in his memory. SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti conveyed her gratitude to the fans for the gesture. Another ‘SSRian’ has been Shekhar Suman, who also announced that he won’t celebrate his birthday on December 7, in honour of Sushant.

