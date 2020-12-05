Ankita Lokhande Spends Time With Sushant's Onscreen 'aai' Usha Nadkarni, Shares Video

Actress Ankita Lokhande who is preparing for her performance at Zee Rishtey Awards recently spent some time with her Pavitra Rishta co-actress Usha Nadkarni. Usha surprised Ankita by dropping by at the rehearsal studio. Ankita shared a video from her meeting on Instagram while expressing the beautiful bond she shares with “aai.”

Ankita Lokhande meets Usha Nadkarni

The video shows the two stars indulged in a conversation. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Met aai after so long and She is getting younger day by day. ek dum kadak aai.” Vikas Gupta and Asha Negi were the first ones to pour in their love for the actress as they shared a heart-shaped emoticon. Usha and Ankita played on-screen mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. Usha played the role of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother Savita Deshmukh in the television show. The series was an adaptation of the South Indian serial Thirumathi Selvam of Sun TV.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Thanks Her Brother And 'personal Celebrity Chef' Arpan, Know Why

Read: Ankita Lokhande Posts Make-up Free Pic On Instagram, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita wrote, "This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u. it’s painful," and added a heart emoji. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two actors were in a relationship for nearly six years, but they broke up in 2016. Earlier, the actress shared a series of adorable pictures of herself from her dance session for an award show with celebrity and fashion photographer Tanmay Khutal. She is seen in stills while flaunting her several dance moves and looked adorable as she posed smiling for the camera.

Ankita Lokhande broke her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be depressed. The Manikarnika star also stated that he could commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Snippets From Dance Session; Flaunts No Make-up Face

Read: 'It's Painful': Ankita Lokhande To Pay Tribute To Sushant Singh With A Dance Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.