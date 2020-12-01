Ankita Lokhande Thanks Her Brother And 'personal Celebrity Chef' Arpan, Know Why

Ankita Lokhande has a personal celebrity chef and she is evidently elated about it. The actor shared an Instagram video today on December 1, 2020, where her brother Arpan is making lettuce wraps for her lunch and she says that they are yummy. Take a look at the video.

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram today on December 1, 2020, and shared a short video of her brother making some lettuce wraps for her lunch. She expressed in her caption how she always wanted someone who can look after her diet, and her search has ended as she finally found a personal celebrity chef for herself. She then thanked her brother, Arpan Lokhande for taking care of her food and what she should eat. Further, she also mentioned that the lettuce wraps were yum.

In her caption, she wrote, “I always wanted someone who can look after my diet and all these years actually was looking for one but I hv found my personal celebrity chef finally guys ðŸ‘©‍ðŸ³ thanku @arpanlokhande32 for taking in charge of what I should eat and what not .â˜ºï¸ today’s lunch ðŸ¥— -lettuce wraps. It’s yummy.” The post has 14k likes so far and several of her friends and fans have commented on the post. Take a look at the comments here.

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram

Lokhande is fairly active on her Instagram feed as she keeps uploading pictures in her different ensembles for all the special occasions, times with her family and pictures with her fiancé Vicky Jain. She extended wishes to all her fans and followers on all the recent festivals that went by including Karwa Chauth and Diwali. In a recent picture she shared with Jain, she also appreciated how he has always stood by her in the tough times after close friend and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Lokhande had taken to media and her social media accounts to address the actor’s death.

