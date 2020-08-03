Ankita Lokhande Has Heartfelt Reaction To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister’s Rakhi Post

It is truly a tough phase for Sushant Singh Rajput's sister as this will mark her first Raksha Bandhan without the actor. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media to share a heartwarming collage of all her previous Raksha Bandhan celebrations with the late actor. The Dil Bechara's former ladylove Ankita Lokhande had a heartfelt reaction to the post.

Shweta Singh Kirti's post for Sushant

Talking about the post, Shweta shared a collage of her younger self tying Rakhi to a baby Sushant. The pictures will leave any die-hard fan of the actor teary-eyed. She also shared a picture of herself tying Rakhi to a teenage Sushant. The late actor's sister also had an emotional caption for the post wherein she stated that she loves him a lot and will continue loving him.

Shweta further wrote how the late actor was and will always remain their pride. Ankita was quick to give a beautiful reaction to the post. She wrote, 'Diiiiiiiii' in the post along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the Kedarnath actor's sister's post along with Ankita's reaction to it.

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput

The Pavitra Rishta actor recently broke her silence on the MS Dhoni actor's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be easily depressed. The Manikarnika actor also revealed that he could commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win. The Baaghi 3 actor revealed that:

Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say if nothing works, I will make short films and I will be happy. I have never seen a boy who writes down his own dreams. He had a diary, where we penned every dream that he wishes to achieve in the next five years. And exactly after those many years, he had achieved everything as planned.

