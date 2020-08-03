Ankita Lokhande Has Heartfelt Reaction To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister’s Rakhi Post

It is truly a tough phase for Sushant Singh Rajput's sister as this will mark her first Raksha Bandhan without the actor. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media to share a heartwarming collage of all her previous Raksha Bandhan celebrations with the late actor. The Dil Bechara's former ladylove Ankita Lokhande had a heartfelt reaction to the post.
Talking about the post, Shweta shared a collage of her younger self tying Rakhi to a baby Sushant. The pictures will leave any die-hard fan of the actor teary-eyed. She also shared a picture of herself tying Rakhi to a teenage Sushant. The late actor's sister also had an emotional caption for the post wherein she stated that she loves him a lot and will continue loving him.
Shweta further wrote how the late actor was and will always remain their pride. Ankita was quick to give a beautiful reaction to the post. She wrote, 'Diiiiiiiii' in the post along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the Kedarnath actor's sister's post along with Ankita's reaction to it.
The Pavitra Rishta actor recently broke her silence on the MS Dhoni actor's death in a tell-all interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The actor asserted that her ex-boyfriend was not someone who could be easily depressed. The Manikarnika actor also revealed that he could commit suicide as he was like a child who enjoyed the smallest joys of life and expressed confidence about knowing the 'truth' and all those fighting for justice will win. The Baaghi 3 actor revealed that:
Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. Sushant was like a child, who would be happy seeing food. He loved chocolates and gulab jamun. He used to always say if nothing works, I will make short films and I will be happy. I have never seen a boy who writes down his own dreams. He had a diary, where we penned every dream that he wishes to achieve in the next five years. And exactly after those many years, he had achieved everything as planned.
