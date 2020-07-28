Ankita Lokhande Spotted Outside For The First Time Since Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande was spotted outside for the first time since the demise of her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sent shock waves across the entertainment industry. Over a month after his demise, Ankita Lokhande dressed down in casual attire as she visited a shop on a quick run amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictures and videos emerged of the actor stepping out from her car and going inside the shop.

Ankita Lokhande's photos

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput As #Candle4SSR Trends On Twitter

Ankita Lokhande wore white and black coloured stripes top and paired it with a pair of black coloured shorts. The actor tied her hair in a messy bun and kept it casual. Lokhande wore a pair of white coloured kicks and covered her face with a face mask as she stepped out in the night. After her quick run to the shop, Ankita Lokhande was seen zooming away in her car.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Sends "hearts And Hugs" To Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta

As she was inside the shop, Ankita Lokhande spotted a few needy kids outside. She quickly stepped out and gave them a few chocolates. When she left the store, she made sure that she waved the kids goodbye before heading towards her parked car.

ALSO READ: 'One Last Time': Ankita Lokhande Pens Post Minutes Before Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Release

Ankita Lokhande was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for about six years before the couple called it quits. On the one-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Lokhande shared a sweet post referring to her former beau as ‘child of God’. She shared a picture of light and asked Sushant Singh Rajput to keep smiling wherever he was. Just a few days back, she shared a poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. Rajput's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film, Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande Both Approached By Bhansali For Bajirao Mastani?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.