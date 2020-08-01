When Ankita Lokhande Revealed How She Felt About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande first met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show, Pavitra Rishta. The two actors were in a relationship for nearly six years, but they broke up in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande never exactly revealed the cause for their breakup.

Some fans believed that Sushant split apart after breaking into Bollywood. However, a source once told a news organisation that Ankita Lokhande was insecure due to her past experiences. Back in 2018, Ankita Lokhande opened up to the media about her break up with Sushant, revealing how she felt once their relationship ended.

When Ankita Lokhande opened up about her sudden breakup with Sushant

Back in 2018, Ankita Lokhande spoke to a leading daily and revealed how she felt after her breakup with Sushant. Ankita Lokhande stated that it affected her a lot. She did not know what was happening herself, but it was all there in the papers. However, after the breakup, Ankita Lokhande actually felt stronger. She added that she was no longer affected by the breakup as her family and friends were with her during the whole ordeal.

Moreover, Ankita Lokhande also talked about how she eventually learnt to love herself and her work. The actor revealed that after the breakup, she chose to concentrate on her work. Ankita Lokhande added that being with her partner was once her priority, but she learnt to love her work when she returned to the filming set. She claimed that when she was working in Manikarnika, she was thinking about her scenes and nothing else.

Ankita Lokhande added that she learnt to love herself again. Moreover, she also learnt how to balance things in her life after breaking up with Sushant. Finally, Ankita Lokhande claimed that she was still open to love, but was no longer looking for a man, as she was more interested in her work now.

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's shift to Bollywood and his tragic suicide

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhande revealed how Sushant made the difficult shift from TV to Bollywood. She said, "Sushant waited for three years before he got his first break into Bollywood. Everyone does not have that kind of patience, but he did. His passion for life got him to the place he was."

Later in the interview, Ankita Lokhande also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. Ankita claimed that Sushant was not a guy who could take his own life. She stated, "We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

