Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Sushant's Fans Sending Hateful Comments: 'Stop Blaming Me'

Ankita Lokhande has reacted to the hateful comments she has been receiving online. The actor has stated in an open letter that since she is a dancer and an actor, she is only doing her job by creating the content that she is on her profile. Moreover, she urged the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput that they should stop blaming her for the tragedy as they do not know the reality of their relationship.

Ankita Lokhande's open letter to SSR's fans hating on her

Ankita Lokhande posts several dance videos of her as well as many beautiful pictures of herself. However, it does not seem to go down well with several netizens, who have accused Ankita of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death for her own publicity. For a while now, Ankita Lokhande's videos have been getting hateful comments by netizens who also mock her relationship and Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend, Vicky Jain.

"Stop blaming me for anything as I was not there in the scene. I was not there in someone’s life for a long time and I don’t know what happened there. I had responsibilities that I completed from my end. So I really hope you guys understand. Stop abusing me for nothing,” Ankita said.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

I make reels of what I know and love: Ankita

While Ankita did not respond to the hateful comments initially, earlier today, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a video addressing the same. The actor stated in the video that she only knows dancing and acting, which is why, she produces videos and reels of herself doing what she knows. moreover, she explained in the video that just like how a painter posts work of their paintings, a writer posts their work of writing and similarly, she posts content of what she knows and loves - dance and acting.

Unfollow me if you don't like my content: Ankita

She further told the netizens that if they do not like her work, they might as well unfollow her. However, they have no right to come to her profile and comment on her content asking "don't you have a better job". The actor slammed the netizens and said in the video that this is her job so they can unfollow her rather than sending mean comments.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

"Stop blaming me": Ankita Lokhande

A number of Sushant Singh fans have been asking Ankita in the comment section of her reels that why does she not fight for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several other netizens had blamed her for some of the mishappenings in the late actor's life as well. To them, Ankita said in the video that nobody has the right to judge her or her relationship with anybody in her life.

"Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault."

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.