'Baaghi 3' Actor Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Never Felt The ‘need’ To Be Seen Constantly

Television actor Ankita Lokhande became a household name for her portrayal of Archana in the show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita also essayed the character of Pragya in the Ekta Kapoor bankrolled show, Ek Thhi Naayka. She made an impressive Bollywood debut in the film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

She was praised for her strong screen presence in the film alongside Kangana Ranaut. Even during her sabbatical from work, Ankita Lokhande was constantly in the news due to her split from ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput or due to her alleged alcoholism. Recently, when she was quipped about this by an online portal, she revealed that she never felt the need to be seen constantly but because she was so controversial, she always managed to grab headlines.

Ankita Lokhande opens up about working with Shraddha Kapoor

Ankita further said that if an actor is truly talented and that if he or she has nothing to be worried about, then it will eventually pay off. Ankita will soon be seen in the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.

The actor aslo opened up about sharing the screen space with Shraddha in the film. Ankita Lokhande said that Shraddha is really fun to work with and is a great actor. She also said that her fans did not see her in roles which are closer to her age. She also revealed that she is paired with Riteish Deshmukh in the film.

Ankita Lokhande revealed about her Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan

Ankita spoke about starring in a film like Baaghi 3 which has big stars like Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. On this, she said that she is just a character from the film and she was just focusing on her own content to perform. The actor also said that she now feels complete after having explored an action film like Baaghi 3. Ankita Lokhande also said about her Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan that how he was extremely easy going and made the entire process extremely easy for.

