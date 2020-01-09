The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ankita Lokhande's Beautiful Traditional Looks You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Ankita Lokhande is widely known for her portrayal of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. She is also noted for her style. Here are her best traditional looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ankita lokhande

Television actor Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her portrayal of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Pragya in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Thhi Naayka. She marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of a warrior, Jhalkaribai.

Besides her acting skills, Ankita is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From carrying bold colours to voguish outfits with sheer elegance, Lokhande mesmerises her fans in traditional attires. Here we have compiled her best ethnic looks:

1. The stunning green saree

The Pavitra Rishta actor is clad in six yards of utmost grace in this picture. She has draped her bottle green saree with matching strappy blouse. She completed her look with gleaming string necklace and a bangle and swept back her straightened hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

2. The vibrant lehenga look

Ankita Lokhande has worn a multitoned traditional ensemble. She has paired her red-hued blouse with golden-yellow skirt and dupatta for a rounded off look. The actor has sported a golden choker piece featuring green dangles and similar Jhumkas. She also neatly tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with Gajra.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also read: Ankita Lokhande's Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Check Out

3. The classic Maharashtrian saree

The Ekk Thhi Naayka actor must have made heads turn in this yellow-green Maharashtrian saree. She has accessorized nose pin, earrings, and necklace with this golden-bordered saree. She sported a tiny Bindi and opted for a bun hairdo to complete her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 Also read: Ankita Lokhande's Stunning Looks In Solid Offbeat Colours; See Pics Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Also read: Ankita Lokhande's Monochrome Pictures Are Giving Classic Vintage Vibes

Also read: Ankita Lokhande: Pavitra Rishta Fame Actor Stuns In Green Saree

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
3000 KM ANTI-CAA TOUR
65K POSTERS REMOVED IN SOUTH DELHI: SDMC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE