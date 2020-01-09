Ankita Lokhande's Beautiful Traditional Looks You Must Check Out

Television actor Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with her portrayal of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Pragya in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Thhi Naayka. She marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she played the role of a warrior, Jhalkaribai.

Besides her acting skills, Ankita is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From carrying bold colours to voguish outfits with sheer elegance, Lokhande mesmerises her fans in traditional attires. Here we have compiled her best ethnic looks:

1. The stunning green saree

The Pavitra Rishta actor is clad in six yards of utmost grace in this picture. She has draped her bottle green saree with matching strappy blouse. She completed her look with gleaming string necklace and a bangle and swept back her straightened hair.

2. The vibrant lehenga look

Ankita Lokhande has worn a multitoned traditional ensemble. She has paired her red-hued blouse with golden-yellow skirt and dupatta for a rounded off look. The actor has sported a golden choker piece featuring green dangles and similar Jhumkas. She also neatly tied her hair in a bun and adorned it with Gajra.

3. The classic Maharashtrian saree

The Ekk Thhi Naayka actor must have made heads turn in this yellow-green Maharashtrian saree. She has accessorized nose pin, earrings, and necklace with this golden-bordered saree. She sported a tiny Bindi and opted for a bun hairdo to complete her look.

