On Diwali, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain celebrate; others snapped

It was festive fervour all around as Diwali was celebrated on Saturday. Even the celebrities of the film industry enjoyed the occasion with their near and dear ones. Be it couples like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain or parties and religious functions, there was a festive vibe all around B-Town.

Bollywood stars celebrate Diwali

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dressed in traditional attire at the celebrations at their house. Though the duo did not share pictures together, photos of them posing with others surfaced online, thus exciting their fans. Ranbir donned a red kurta and black pajama, while Alia was all smiles in a black traditional attire and Indian jewellery.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were another B-Town couple who celebrated together. The duo was clicked by the camera during their outing with the Manikarnika star wearing a salwar kameez and Vicky keeping it casual. The actor’s mother was also spotted along with them.

Apart from the couples, the paparazzi spotted numerous other stars in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor came out in style for puja at their father Boney Kapoor’s office. While the actor stunned in a saree, the latter too looked beautiful in a blue dress.

Among the other celebrities clicked included Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday. The youngster impressed in a pink lehenga as she posed with her father, who was dressed in a grey kurta and pyjama.

Manish Malhotra was among the other celebrities present at the venue, and was dressed in a black and gold kurta. Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was also spotted at the gathering.

