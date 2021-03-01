Ankita Lokhande Slams Sushant Singh Rajput's 'abusive Fans': 'Think Before You Abuse'

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and slammed the netizens who have been sending hateful comments on her profile. The actor stated in the video she shared that everyone has freedom of speech but one must think before they abuse and send hate on anyone. She further urged netizens that they must spread love instead of hating on people.

Ankit aLokhande slams Sushant Singh Rajput's fans

For a while now, Ankita Lokhande has been facing a lot of flak from fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The social media users have been targeting Ankita for uploading reels and pictures of herself and feel that she is not fighting for justice after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The fans have been accusing Ankita on her social media profile that she used Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for publicity.

While Ankita did not respond to the hateful comments of the netizens at first, earlier today, she released a video in which she addressed the same. The actor talked about how some netizens have been coming to her profile and leaving mean comments. She said that while she understands that people have the right to comment on anything they want, they must understand that hateful comments are hurtful.

Unfollow me if you do not like me: Ankita

Ankita Lokhande stated in the video that she shared on her profile that if anyone does not like her or the content she shares on her profile, they are free to not follow her. The actor in fact told the netizens that they at once must unfollow her if they do not like her as it is not correct to be mean to someone for no apparent reason.

Ankita sad in the video, "Jo cheezein mujhe achchi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahi deti (I don’t follow those I don’t like. But I don’t go and abuse other people on their posts)". She further added, "If anyone has issues with me then please block me".

Users sending hateful comments shall be blocked: Ankita

Ankita further told her fans that there are things on social media that she also does not like, however, she does not go to those accounts to leave hateful comments about the content. Moreover, the actor stated in the video if the users do not refrain from sending in hateful comments, she shall block them.

Gaali mat dena, agar di..aapki marzi, mai aapko block kar doongi (Do not abuse, if you do then its your own wish but I shall block you)

Further in the video, Ankita stated that she feels she is being blamed for no correct reason. Which is why, she does not understand the hate she is receiving online. She made it very clear that if anyone sends in hate, it won't be good for them. Concluding the video she said, "Gaali mat dijiye, bohat problem ho jayegi (Don't abuse, it will create serious problems)" Watch Ankita Lokhande's latest video below.

Ankita Lokhande's video

