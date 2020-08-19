Ankita Lokhande Speaks Up Ahead Of SC Verdict On Rhea's Plea In Sushant Death Case

Ahead of the top court's verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of abetment of Sushant's alleged suicide case against her from Patna to Mumbai, Ankita Lokhande has said that she is waiting for the verdict. Taking to Twitter on August 19, she wrote 'waiting' along with hashtag Justice for Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande, who is Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, has demanded the CBI probe in the actor's death and has expressed confidence in the judiciary that truth will be in open soon. Earlier this week, she was also dragged in the allegations and fake news surrounding the case, with reports claiming that Sushant paid the EMI for her flat.

The Manikarnika actor silenced the criticism by sharing documents of her home on her Instagram profile, gaining applause from Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti among others.

READ | Sushant death case: 'Digital evidence not shared by the Mumbai Police', say ED sources

The top court had on August 11 reserved the verdict in the case. However, various investigations have revealed massive loopholes in the narrative of suicide presented by Mumbai Police in the matter. Arguing for Sushant Singh Rajput's family, senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted in the top court that Rhea Chakraborty 'distanced his family from him'.

Rhea Chakraborty's counsel Shyam Divan informed the Supreme Court that the government of Maharashtra had filed an affidavit through the Investigating Officer and added that Rhea was in love with Sushant and is in severe trauma after his death.

While Bihar government's counsel Maninder Singh alleged that there is political pressure on the Mumbai police, Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the Bihar government's interest in the case is derived from the impending state assembly elections due later this year.

READ | Sushant Singh's lawyer hits back at Rhea's statement; says, 'trying to malign family'

Rhea Chakraborty's statement

Moreover, on Tuesday, Rhea via her advocate released a statement termed the allegations against her as ‘concocted’ and FIR registered against her at Patna as ‘ulterior motives’. Her lawyer claimed that Rhea was co-operating with all the authorities, even requesting the Supreme Court for a CBI probe in the death and that her complaint was against the registration of the FIR by Bihar Police, something he claimed should be transferred to Mumbai Police. This was accompanied by a massive attack on Sushant Singh Rajput's family.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty launches vicious attack on Sushant's family in lawyer's lengthy monologue

READ | Amid Rhea Chakraborty's attack on Sushant's family, new videos of SSR with family emerge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.