Did You Know Ankita Lokhande Was Considered For Deeppika's Role In 'Happy New Year'?

Ankita Lokhande has had an impressive acting career from the television industry to the big screen. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. An unknown fact about the actor is that she was supposed to star in Farah Khan’s 2014 comedy film, Happy New Year. However, the deal did not work out and she bagged another role, five years later.

Ankita Lokhande was considered for this role in Happy New Year?

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most celebrated actors of the Indian television industry. She rose to fame with her much-appreciated performance in the Ekta Kapoor serial, Pavitra Rishta. Her chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the selling points of the super hit television show.

According to a report by Laughing Colours, Ankita Lokhande had previously revealed in an interaction that she was considered to play the female lead in Happy New Year. She was considered for the role of Mohini Joshi, a passionate dancer with a quirky attitude. The character was eventually played by actor Deepika Padukone as the deal did not fall in place. The film was directed by Farah Khan and starred a number of celebrated Bollywood actors including Boman Irani, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Soon, and Abhishek Bachchan amongst others.

After a break of five years, Ankita Lokhande made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the periodic drama film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She played Jhalkari Bhai in the film while Kangana Ranaut played the lead role. The film was also directed by Kangana, in collaboration with Krish. Her performances in this film were highly appreciated by the audience.

In the year 2020, Ankita Lokhande also appeared in the action-drama film, Baaghi 3. She played the role of Siya’s sister, Ruchi Nanda, who was extremely supportive and understanding in every aspect. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Baaghi 3 did not do quite well at the box office.

