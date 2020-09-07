Ankita Lokhande Cherishes Old Memories As She Watches Her Show 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande recently took to Instagram to share a series of videos where she is seen watching her show Pavitra Rishta. The actor is seen reminiscing the good old times of seeing herself on screen. In the series of videos, Ankita Lokhande is seen in her character Archana Deshmukh. Pavitra Rishta started airing again on Zee TV recently. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram stories.

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande shared a promo of Pavitra Rishta to inform that the show would be airing again on Zee TV. In the promo, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen portraying the role of Manav Deshmukh while Ankita is seen in her character Archana Deshmukh. Ankita shared the promo with the caption, “Phir ek baar ❤️don’t forget to watch 🙏🏻”.

About Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta started airing on television from October 25, 2014. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The initial concept of the show is an adaptation of the south Indian Tamil serial Thirumathi Selvam of Sun TV. Pavitra Rishta featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh in the lead role. The story followed the love story of Manav Deshmukh and Archana Deshmukh played by Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande's pink saree look

On August 29, Ankita Lokhande posted a picture in a beautiful pink saree, winning over the hearts of her fans, again. She completed her look with mascara lashed eyes and pink lip colour. Not to miss the bindi that enhanced her look. Ankita Lokhande posted the pictures with a caption that spoke about women being strong. Her caption said that women cry over little things, but handle problems in life with a smile, further adding a hashtag for the power of women. Fans in huge number praised Ankita Lokhande for her look and also showered love with heart emojis.

On the work front

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame when she started appearing in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She later appeared in several other TV shows and made her debut in Bollywood with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Ankita Lokhande played the character of Jhalkaribai in the film. She also starred in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor.

