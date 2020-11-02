Ankita Lokhande Wishes 'Manikarnika' Producer Kamal Jain 'peace & Happiness' On Birthday

Actor Ankita Lokhande starred in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi alongside actor Kangana Ranaut. She made her debut with the historic drama film and played the character of Jhalkaribai in the film. On the occasion of her first film producer's birthday, she wrote a heartfelt note for the latter. Sharing a bunch of pictures with producer Kamal Jain, Ankita Lokhande wished him and also called him a fantastic example of wisdom and foresight.

Ankita Lokhhande shares pictures with Kamal Jain

Ankita Lokhande shared a few pictures from the time they were promoting their film Manikarnika. She also shared a few BTS pictures and still of her character from the historic drama film. Along with the picture, Ankita Lokhande wrote that she wished plenty of joy for the producer, every day of the year. She also wrote that he was a fantastic example of wisdom and foresight. She also extended her wishes by thanking him for her giving her the character 'Jhalkaribai' and mentoring her in the best way possible.

Ankita Lokhande's role in Manikarnika

Ankita Lokhande was highly praised for her character as Jhalkaribai in the film. She was seen in an important character of a woman soldier who played a pivotal role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Jhalkaribai had served in the women’s army of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. She eventually rose to the position of a prominent advisor to the queen. In one of the battles, she also fought on behalf of the Queen, allowing the Queen to escape to the fort safely. Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was the highest first-day collection for any female-oriented film. The film received a positive response from the audience and the critics. It was also selected for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival that year.

