Ankita Lokhande Gets Nostalgic Seeing Old Sarees Of 'Archana' From 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures she wore on her debut show Pavitra Rishta. The actor recalled how she got to experiment with her looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees when she used to portray the character of Archana in the series. She mentioned in the post that she got nostalgic after seeing those sarees after so long, hence she shared the pictures of the sarees.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Ankit aLokhande gets nostalgic seeing old sarees from Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande is popularly remembered for the portrayal of Archana on the show, Pavitra Rishta where she shared the screen with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the series, the actor was seen wearing sarees more often than not. In the post she shared earlier today, she revealed that she has “always been fond of sarees”.

Ankita Lokhande further mentioned in the note on her Instagram handle that “With #archana I started experimenting my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees”. The actor also revealed that she used to buy sarees from Calcutta for the show on her own and would sit with her stylist to create something beautiful. She mentioned in the post, “I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for #Pavitrarishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the Pavitra Rishta fans”.

Ankita Lokhande's role in Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande old pictures from the series, where she was seen dressed as the character in different sarees, accessories and hairstyles. The actor also uploaded a couple of videos where she was seen doing a little dance flaunting her old sarees. She added in the caption of the post, “Very nostalgic today after seeing these sarees after so long. so thought of sharing”.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Check out the post below

Fans react

When the post went up on social media, a number of fans left their comments and reaction on the post. Numerous fans wrote in the comments how beautiful the actor looked and how it reminded them of her role from the show Pavitra Rishta. Several other fans sent much love and regards to the actor by leaving heart and kiss emoticons. Check out the fan comments below.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.