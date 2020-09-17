Ankita Lokhande's Father Hospitalised, Actor Shares Picture

Ankita Lokhande on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her father in the hospital. The 'Manikarnika' actor wrote, "Get well soon Papa" along with the picture.

While the actor hasn't revealed any details about why her father has been hospitalized, Shashikant Lokhande was seen lying on a hospital bed. The actor has recently been at the forefront — fighting for her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a man of many dreams. Apart from his plans to perform activities like meditation up to June 29, till two weeks after his death, a list of his 50 dreams had made headlines. Now, as his family, friends, and fans participated in numerous initiatives to honour him, they decided to fulfill one of those dreams, the 11th one, to plant 1000 trees, with the #Plant4SSR initiative.

Ankita Lokhande joined the fans and family of Sushant by planting in memory of her Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-boyfriend. The actor was accompanied by her ’partner in almost everything’ as ‘Hatchi and mamma’ participated in the initiative on their balcony. The Manikarnika star is seen posing sweetly with her mud-filled hands, as Hatchi looked curiously. Ankita wrote that the initiative was 'our way to remember SSR', as they fulfilled one of his dreams.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. While Mumbai Police termed it as ‘suicide’, intense movements led by fans and celebrities played a part as Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. The CBI, along with ED, and NCB are currently probing various angles of the case, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty jailed by NCB till September 22 over her alleged involvement in a drug cartel.

