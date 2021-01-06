Anoop Menon fined for ad 'falsely' promoting hair growth, claims it was brand's 'story'

Malayalam film actor Anoop Menon was fined after his advertisement for a hair care brand invited legal trouble for ‘false promises’ of hair growth. He and the brand Dhatri have been asked to pay Rs 10,000 each to a consumer from Thrissur. Menon stated that the advertisement was the company’s 'story' and that he only used the oil prepared by his mother.

READ: Sydney Test: ₹56,400 Fine For People From COVID-19 Affected Areas Attending Game

Anoop Menon fined for hair growth ad

As per reports, a consumer named Francis Vadakkan had, in 2012, moved the Thrissur Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against Dhatri, Anoop Menon and others involved in the advertisement for “deficiency in service”. He stated that he had bought the product for Rs 376 after watching Anoop Menon’s ad and claimed that he did not experience any ‘positive change’ after using the product. Vadakkan stated that he had become “laughing stock of society” as his relatives made fun of him for buying the product, and demanded Rs 5 lakh compensation for humiliation and emotional distress.

READ: NY To Fine Hospitals That Fail To Use Up Vaccines

In the complaint, he cited statements made by Anoop Menon in the advertisement like hair growth being ‘guaranteed’, that results will be ’threefold’ within six weeks, that his hair grew ‘nicely’ after using the hair cream, while ‘recommending’ it to anyone for ‘luscious hair’.

Anoop Memon’s claim that the ad was published without his consent was dismissed by the Commission The Thirakkatha star then claimed that he had promoted ‘hair protection’ and not ‘hair growth’. He stated that he had shot for the advertisement, though he ‘didn’t ‘know the ad’ and that it was 'their story.’

The Thrissur Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission came down over the advertisement and expressed displeasure about the endorser not even using the product before promoting it. It also rejected the argument that ayurvedic products provided different results for different people, as claimed in the brochure. The

The Commission slammed ‘exploitation’ in advertisements instead of guiding the consumers. The order that was released on December 29, 2020, over eight years after the complaint.

The pharmaceutical store A One medicals, that sold the product, was also fined Rs 3000 by the Commission

READ: Pakistan Court Slaps 1 Cr Fine On Officials For Failing To Rescue Man Kidnapped 6 Yrs Ago

READ: Sydney: NSW Premier Makes Face Masks Mandatory, Announces $200 Fine For Non-compliance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.