Sydney Test: ₹56,400 Fine For People From COVID-19 Affected Areas Attending Game

After Adelaide and Melbourne, the India vs Australia 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy now moves to Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The India vs Australia 2020 Test series, currently poised at 1-1, is all set to get underway from Thursday, January 7. The match will also witness a reduction in the crowd following the coronavirus cases in Sydney. As per the latest report by the Australian Broadcasting Corp, it is believed that there are 188 active COVID-19 cases in the state of New South Wales.

India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia to fine people from COVID-19 areas

In the latest news surrounding the Sydney Test, the Guardian has reported that residents belonging to Berala and surrounding western Sydney suburbs have been warned about being fined $1,000 (₹56,400) if they attend the India vs Australia 3rd Test at SCG. The report states that New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard intends to sign a public health order banning people from the suburbs affected by the Berala Covid-19 cluster. He has listed Auburn, Berala, Lidcombe North, Regents Park and Rookwood as suburbs liable for the ban.

Hazzard in his statement further said that he wants to alert the community in Berala and surrounding western Sydney suburbs, that if they think that it’s still OK to come to the stadium with someone else who has got a ticket, or tickets, it won’t be OK. He further said that health orders will be made in the next 24 hours, which will enable the NSW police to fine $1,000 to the people who step inside the SCG from the affected areas.

Following fresh cases of COVID-19, the seating capacity at the SCG has been reduced to 25% following the advice of the New South Wales government. The SCG has a seating capacity of about 38,000 but only 9,500 people will have the opportunity to watch the match.

Sydney weather forecast

Coming to Sydney's weather forecast, AccuWeather has predicted that there will be intermittent cloud cover at the start of Day 1. There is also a prediction of rain as the match progresses for the condition is all set to remain cloudy during the entire Day 1 of the Third Test.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Cricket Australia shares glimpse of SCG pitch

With just a couple of days left for the India vs Australia 3rd Test Cricket, Australia on Tuesday provided fans with a glimpse of the wicket. The pitch certainly looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both likely to enjoy playing on the it. The surface looks flat with the ball nicely coming onto the bat. Spinners are likely to get some assistance with pacers also likely to get some movement from the pitch.

The first look at the @scg pitch two days out from the third Vodafone Test match 👀 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wCX9AlvP20 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

