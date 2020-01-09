Anshula Kapoor Is All Praise For Arjun Kapoor; Calls Him An 'amazing Brother'

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of famous film producer Boney Kapoor and the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Although Anshula hails from a filmy background, she seemed to never has any Bollywood aspirations. She recently launched her own venture, Fankind, that bridges the gap between entertainment and philanthropy, and celebrities and their fans.

This online fundraising platform allows fans to experience a day like no other doing activities with their favourite celebrity. And seventy per cent of the funds raised go into a charitable cause of the celebrities they choose. In a recent interview with an online portal, Anshula opened about the Kapoors’, her brother Arjun Kapoor, and everything that revolves around her.

Anshula Kapoor revealed that she never had the quasi-celebrity status throughout her life and said that she was always in incognito mode until Arjun Kapoor went on to become an actor, which was only when she turned 21. So during all those years, she was kept far away from the media limelight. She also said that she received a little attention from the media because of her brother but which made her more camera shy.

When Anshula Kapoor was asked to describe her brother, Arjun Kapoor in five words, she said that five words are too less to describe him. She further said that she could go on and write an essay on how much she loves him and also complimented him by saying that he is an amazing brother. Anshula said a lot of kind things about her brother like calling him very protective and her best friend.

She said that whenever she is low, Arjun is always to the rescue even if he is having a hectic schedule. She went on saying that Arjun has been like a balm to help heal the void that was left in their hearts after their mom, Mona Kapoor, passed away. It is evident that Arjun and Anshula share a very close bond.

Anshula Kapoor was also asked about what advice would she give to her siblings. To which she said that her advice to Janhvi Kapoor would be to do things that make her happy. And lastly, her advice to her favourite Arjun Kapoor was never to stop advising her. Seems like the Kapoor siblings share a great bond of happiness and all things love.

