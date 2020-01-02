Sara Ali Khan Joins Anshula Kapoor's 'Fankind' To Raise Funds For HIV-affected Children

Bollywood has always stood up for several causes, right from mental health issues to diseases like cancer, AIDS, etc. A lot of Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar support various causes. Recently, Sara Ali Khan teamed up with Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor for a fundraising platform to raise funds for children affected by HIV.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan 'feeling Blue' In Maldives With Ibrahim; Enjoys A Lavish Floating Breakfast

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Says He Could Have Acted In Love Aaj Kal 2; Wishes Well For Daughter Sara

Sara Ali Khan's association with Anshula Kapoor's Fankind

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in North Male Atoll, Maldives and is also updating her fans with pictures of the same. Sara posted of a streak of pictures enjoying her get away with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Amidst her vacation pictures, Sara also posted a video wherein her fans can watch a special screening of her next movie with her, even before the movie releases in the theatre. All they need to do is log on to fankind.org/Sara and contribute as their donations will support ‘Committed Communities Development Trust’ to help provide care and support to children & families affected by HIV.

Also Read | WATCH: Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Snapped Post Lunch In Bandra

Through Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind, the Simmba actor will help raise funds for the Mumbai-based NGO Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT). Sara, in a statement, said that she is grateful to CCDT for the wonderful work that they do by supporting children and families affected by HIV. Not only do they provide shelters and infrastructural help to those directly affected by AIDS, but they also ensure that families don't fall apart after a member is diagnosed. She also added that today, social stigma and emotional trauma are as important issues to address for families as actually supporting those that are affected by HIV. Over the years, CCDT has been working towards reducing stigma and discrimination and ensuring that people have access to treatment, information and prevention services.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Spotted Post Dubbing For 'Aaj Kal' Amid Breakup Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.